Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $114,000 in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

State Street Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.59.

Shares of STT opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

