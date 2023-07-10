Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $121,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY opened at $80.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.206 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.