870 Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $89.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.