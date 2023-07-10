Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,708,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

