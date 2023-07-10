Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $73,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

