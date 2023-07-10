Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after purchasing an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dropbox by 136.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 720,114 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,100,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 699,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,177,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $242,307.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 708,015 shares of company stock worth $17,949,797. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

