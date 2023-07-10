Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $102,000 Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

DLocal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

