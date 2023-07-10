Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

