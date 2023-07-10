D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 42,906 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,906 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

