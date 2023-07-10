D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $984.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

