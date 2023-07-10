PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.35.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

