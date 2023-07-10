D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 529 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,826 shares of company stock valued at $37,912,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

FDX stock opened at $251.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

