Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells $11,802.56 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $11,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,004,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Semrush Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.78 on Monday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Semrush

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 786,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Semrush by 2,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 292,500 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its holdings in Semrush by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,555,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

