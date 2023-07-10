Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 1,082 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.30.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME opened at $181.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $211.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.