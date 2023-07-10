Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $53.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

