Advisor OS LLC Has $234,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $525.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average is $497.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

