Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $696.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $698.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

