Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $15,875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,570 shares of company stock worth $307,903 and sold 352 shares worth $3,777. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

