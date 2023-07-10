iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ opened at $58.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.



