iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG opened at $96.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

