Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 609,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 132.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 327,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NKE opened at $104.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

