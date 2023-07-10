Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.