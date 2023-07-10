Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,632 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

