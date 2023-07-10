Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $846.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.