Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

