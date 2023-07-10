Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $129,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

