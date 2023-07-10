Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $172,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

