Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $166,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $193.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

