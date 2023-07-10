Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.82 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.