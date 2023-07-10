Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UDR by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

NYSE:UDR opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 560.02%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.