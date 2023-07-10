Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 25,558 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 147,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $570,228.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,808,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,819,636.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $15.34 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

