Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,273 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,644. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

