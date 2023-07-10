2,704 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $115.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.13. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

