McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Invests $58,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $5.34 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

