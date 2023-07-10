3,334 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.1 %

WSC stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $565.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

