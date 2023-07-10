Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $162,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COLD opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,581.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.