Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $117.31 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.