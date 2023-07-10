McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 613 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.