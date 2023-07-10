McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $476.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.58 and a 200 day moving average of $443.17. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $482.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.