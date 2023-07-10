Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $525,484.09 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 21 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,517.67.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.45.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

