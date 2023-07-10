Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $238,568.60 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $238,568.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000,783.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $342,908.01.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $354,250.44.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $370,175.67.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $339,814.62.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Michael Massaro sold 25,790 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $740,173.00.

FLYW stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2,255.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,353,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

