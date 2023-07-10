Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Shane Crehan Sells 2,863 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shane Crehan sold 337 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $23,404.65.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZM opened at $65.67 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $98,156,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

