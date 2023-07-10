Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $327.80 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $181.30 and a 52-week high of $332.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

