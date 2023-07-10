Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $790,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

