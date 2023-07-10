Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 74.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

