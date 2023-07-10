Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $429.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.16. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.73 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

