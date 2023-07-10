Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAH opened at $112.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $112.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

