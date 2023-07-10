Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 168.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $85.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,249 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

