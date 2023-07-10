Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $55.81.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

