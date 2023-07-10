Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

